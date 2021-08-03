Metro Detroit community vaccination clinics aim to boost lagging numbers

DETROIT – Experts believe vaccines are going to be the only way the international community will be able to make it out of the pandemic.

Right now interest in getting the COVID-19 vaccine seems to have hit a brick wall.

Local 4 News spent hours Tuesday at a vaccination clinic in Ecorse where not even one person showed up.

Much effort is being put behind getting shots into arms.

“It is just slow today. It is just probably going to take a few days for people to realize what we are doing here and what is going on,” said Sean Nash, a Metro Detroit clinic organizer.

There are still people taking advantage of the vaccine clinics throughout Metro Detroit.

Staffers at the Open Door Church of God in Christ Detroit are optimistic about the turnout.

Vaccine pop-up sites throughout Metro Detroit will continue at least through the end of August and the organizers are ever hopeful that people will change their mind and come and get the shot.

“It is not discouraging at all. We have a lot of people who come in for vaccines and they have one-hundred questions. And once we get through the questions they usually take the vaccine and go from there,” said Nash.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 906,538 as of Tuesday, including 19,947 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update includes a total of 2,605 new cases and 26 additional deaths over the past four days -- an average of 651.25 cases per day. On Friday, the state announced a total of 903,933 cases and 19,921 deaths.

