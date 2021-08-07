Metro Detroit community honors Annie Lazor with parade following Olympic win

BEVERLY HILLS, Mich. – It is not everyday you get to meet a hometown hero and an Olympian who trained in your backyard.

A surreal moment for these young swimmers touching an Olympic medal.

Read: A look at the success women on Team USA are having at Tokyo Olympics

Annie Lazor is an Olympic bronze medalist. Lazor won bronze in the 200 meter breaststroke returning as an Olympic medalist.

“I had no idea people would make signs and so many people came out,” said Lazor.

The 26-year-old swimmer from Beverly Hills triumphed following an incredible tragedy winning three months after her father died unexpectedly.

Ad

“It means so much to me to have a community to come home to -- not only for myself but for family and my mom. To know so many people care about us is incredible,” said Lazor.

Lazor trained at the Woodside Athletic Club inspiring the next generation of swimmers.

“I did it all here in Beverly Hills at Woodside and I was just like them. No matter what life throws your way there’s still ways to get it done and with the right people in your life it’s definitely always possible,” said Lazor.

Read more: