Detroit police looking for missing 32-year-old with mental illness

DETROIT – Police are looking for Paul Foster, a man last seen Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, Foster was last seen at about 2 p.m. in the area of McNichols Road and Livernois Avenue.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and jogging pants.

His family said he is in good physical condition but suffers from a mental illness.

Anyone who has seen Paul Foster or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

