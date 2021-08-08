Firefighters raise money to help 33 families displaced in Westland apartment fire

WESTLAND, Mich. – Dozens of families have been displaced after a fire ripped through a Westland apartment building Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Fire crews worked for 12 hours to extinguish the flames. While no injuries were reported, 33 families have lost their homes and most of their belongings.

“The fire spread throughout the common attic space. It kind of took over the entire complex,” said Westland fire chief James Morris. “Initially, there were some reports of roof work being preformed on this complex, but it is still under investigation. Everyone is accounted for. Everyone was able to evacuate.”

While the fire was extinguished days ago, fire crews are still working to help in the aftermath of the devastation.

“What we’re trying to do is get some donations going as well as some monetary funds established. We’re working with the local community. We also have a GoFundMe established,” Morris said.

As of Sunday afternoon, the department’s GoFundMe has raised more than $1,200, a little over a third of their goal of $3,000. However, Morris said there’s still a long way to go help the families who were impacted by the fire.

“Westland’s always trying to be a compassionate city and the firefighters are going to do their part to reach out to the community, so we can get these families back on their feet,” Morris said.

You can to the GoFundMe donate here.

The Westwood Village Apartments released the following statement:

"We are so very grateful that everyone is safe and accounted for thanks to the efforts of our local heroes. We thank them for their service and assistance in keeping our community safe! Many families lost not only their homes, but also their belongings and we really appreciate the donations to help the 33 families impacted get back on their feet. We plan on making a contribution company-wide as well."

Harvest Bible Church is accepting donations for small household items and toiletries from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Donations can be brought to the church, located at 6420 Newburgh Road.

