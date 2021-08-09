Man says vehicle was shot at on Lodge Freeway in Detroit, but doesn’t know why

Michigan State Police search for shell casings on M-10 near Livernois in Detroit following a report of a freeway shooting on Aug. 9, 2021.

DETROIT – A man says his vehicle was shot at while driving on the Lodge Freeway (M-10) early Monday morning.

Michigan State Police say at 3:50 a.m. a man called 911 and reported being shot at while driving on M-10 near Livernois in Detroit. According to the victim, a man driving a black Ford drove next to him and was yelling at him before firing several shots into the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle.

The man says he was not hit by the gunfire, but his vehicle was.

According to police, the man says that he doesn’t know why the suspect had a problem with him. The drivers were not involved in a road rage incident, he says.

The victim says he did not see where the shooter went.

Ad

The victim continued driving north on the freeway to his home in Southfield. Michigan State Police say troopers went to the man’s home and found bullet holes in his vehicle.

The freeway was closed at eastbound Davison Street for a shell casing search Monday morning, and has reopened to traffic as of 7:51 a.m. Police say troopers and canines were able to locate shell casings in the area.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-287-5000.

Related news: Detroit police: Undercover officer shoots, kills man after car crash