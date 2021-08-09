Partly Cloudy icon
84º

Local News

Mercedes stolen from Bloomfield Hills garage crashed during police chase in Georgia

Car thief flees officials across Tennessee-Georgia state line

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Bloomfield Hills, Oakland County, Local, Police Chase, Bloomfield Hills Police, Bloomfield Hills Police Department, Crime, Bloomfield Hills Crime, Car Theft, Stolen Car, Georgia, Tennessee, Charing Cross
Police lights.
Police lights.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – A Mercedes stolen right in front of a Bloomfield Hills woman in her garage was recovered in Georgia after the thief crashed it during a police chase, officials said.

Bloomfield Hills police said the vehicle was stolen around 11:25 a.m. July 31 at a home in the 5000 block of Charing Cross.

A woman found an unknown man in her attached garage and confronted him, officials said. The man got into her 2021 Mercedes G-Wagon and drove away, according to authorities.

Police said the vehicle was located Aug. 3 in Tennessee, where authorities began a pursuit until the driver went across the state line into Georgia. Georgia troopers followed the vehicle until it crashed in a field, police said.

The car thief was taken into custody, officials said. He is still in Georgia awaiting charges in multiple jurisdictions for fleeing and eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, auto theft and home invasion.

Bloomfield Hills officials said residents should not leave keys or fobs inside vehicles, even when they’re parked in garages. Garage doors should be closed when left unattended, they said.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email