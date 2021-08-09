Mercedes stolen from Bloomfield Hills garage crashed during police chase in Georgia

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – A Mercedes stolen right in front of a Bloomfield Hills woman in her garage was recovered in Georgia after the thief crashed it during a police chase, officials said.

Bloomfield Hills police said the vehicle was stolen around 11:25 a.m. July 31 at a home in the 5000 block of Charing Cross.

A woman found an unknown man in her attached garage and confronted him, officials said. The man got into her 2021 Mercedes G-Wagon and drove away, according to authorities.

Police said the vehicle was located Aug. 3 in Tennessee, where authorities began a pursuit until the driver went across the state line into Georgia. Georgia troopers followed the vehicle until it crashed in a field, police said.

The car thief was taken into custody, officials said. He is still in Georgia awaiting charges in multiple jurisdictions for fleeing and eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, auto theft and home invasion.

Bloomfield Hills officials said residents should not leave keys or fobs inside vehicles, even when they’re parked in garages. Garage doors should be closed when left unattended, they said.