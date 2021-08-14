16-year-old boy charged in connection with Detroit triple shooting

DETROIT – Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a 16-year-old boy in connection with the non-fatal shootings of a 14-year-old boy and two 15-year-old males.

The suspect and victims are all Detroit residents.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the teen is not being charged as an adult defendant. He has been adult designated.

“This means that upon conviction an adult designation allows the judge to have the option of sentencing the respondent as a juvenile, or as an adult, or to fashion a blended juvenile sentence with the option of imposing an adult sentence if the juvenile is not rehabilitated,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

The shootings took place on Aug. 8 at around 6 p.m. while the victims were standing at a football game at a park near the intersection of West Boston Boulevard and Otsego Street in Detroit when they heard gunshots.

The teen suspect fired a handgun into the crowd, non-fatally wounding the three victims.

No further information is being released because the case remains under investigation.

The juvenile respondent has been charged with three counts of assault with intent to murder and three counts of felony firearm.

His preliminary hearing will be held at the Lincoln Hall of Justice at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

