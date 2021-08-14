Metro Detroit weather: Pleasant conditions for the weekend

DETROIT – After a very active week weather-wise, things look much better this weekend.

Today we’ll see lots of sunshine with highs near 80 degrees. The best part though about this forecast; is the humidity will not be much of a factor as dew points have fallen from the 70s the last few days, to the 50s.

Tonight skies will stay clear giving way for temperatures to drop into the upper 50s. Some of the traditionally cooler spots may dip to near 50 degrees.

Sunday pleasant conditions continue with mostly sunny skies and highs again near 80 degrees.

Next week the humidity starts to build back in as temperatures climb upwards.

We also bring back the chance for showers and storms as early as Tuesday, but the best chances look to arrive Wednesday and Thursday.

