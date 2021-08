HAMBURG TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A neighborhood in Hamburg Township experienced flooding Saturday due to Ore Lake’s high waters.

The water level was so high that Ore Lake was overflowing into yards and around homes.

One resident said Ore Lake hasn’t been that high in about 60 years.

Video from the scene can be watched above.

According to the National Weather Service, Livingston County has been under a flood warning that will remain active “until further notice.”

