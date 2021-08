DETROIT – Police are searching for a missing 42-year-old man named Matthew Lyons IV who was last seen on July 22 in the 15000 block of Gratiot in Detroit.

He has not been seen or heard from since that day.

According to family members, he has a mental health condition.

He is described as Black, 5 feet, 10 inches tall with black hair, brown eyes and weighs 192 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police.

