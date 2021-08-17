Partly Cloudy icon
67º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Novi High School robotics team inducted into hall of fame

‘It makes me very proud’ says Novi schools superintendent

Tim Pamplin

Tags: Novi, Novi High School, Hall Of Fame, Robotics, Robotics Team, Oakland County, Metro Detroit, Michigan, Michigan News, Local News, News, Local, Frog Force Team, FIRST Robotics Competition, Novi Community School District
Novi robotics team inducted into hall of fame
Novi robotics team inducted into hall of fame

NOVI, Mich. – On Monday, the FIRST Robotics Competition inducted Novi High School’s robotics team into its hall of fame.

The team, called Frog Force, has also spent time in Asia, mentoring younger students.

“It makes me very proud. We have a wonderful student group who are supported by wonderful parents. And together, they’ve created a hall of fame program here in Novi,” said Steve Matthews, superintendent of Novi Community School District.

Watch the full report in the video above.

More: Local news coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email