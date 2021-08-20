Partly Cloudy icon
84º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Metro Detroit community wants answers after storms left some homes without power for a week

Local leaders hope for town hall between DTE, customers

Nick Monacelli, Reporter

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: DTE, DTE Energy, Power Outage, Power Outages, Petition, Metro Detroit, Southfield, Lathrup Village, Residents, Michigan, Michigan News, Local News, Local, News, Kelly Garrett, Ken Siver, Oakland County
Metro Detroit community wants answers after storms left some homes without power for a week
Metro Detroit community wants answers after storms left some homes without power for a week

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Nearly one million Michigan households were without power after severe storms blew through the Midwest.

Wisconsin, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois all saw outages, but Michigan seems to have been hit the hardest, having more than 10 times the outages than the other states.

Get Caught Up: Nearly a million Michigan households lose power -- Why does this keep happening?

Some homeowners in Oakland County were without power for seven days. They want to know why it took so long for power to be restored.

Residents in Southfield and Lathrup Village said it’s unacceptable and now their mayors are looking to DTE Energy and demanding a change.

They’re hoping it will lead to a town hall with DTE and its customers -- many of whom have lost faith in the utility.

Read: Michigan AG calls on DTE, Consumers to automatically credit customers amid power outages

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Nick joined the Local 4 team in February of 2015. Prior to that he spent 6 years in Sacramento covering a long list of big stories including wildfires and earthquakes. Raised in Sterling Heights, he is no stranger to the deep history and pride Detroit has to offer.

email

Dane is a producer and media enthusiast. He previously worked freelance video production and writing jobs in Michigan, Georgia and Massachusetts. Dane graduated from the Specs Howard School of Media Arts.

email