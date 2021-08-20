Metro Detroit community wants answers after storms left some homes without power for a week

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Nearly one million Michigan households were without power after severe storms blew through the Midwest.

Wisconsin, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois all saw outages, but Michigan seems to have been hit the hardest, having more than 10 times the outages than the other states.

Get Caught Up: Nearly a million Michigan households lose power -- Why does this keep happening?

Some homeowners in Oakland County were without power for seven days. They want to know why it took so long for power to be restored.

Residents in Southfield and Lathrup Village said it’s unacceptable and now their mayors are looking to DTE Energy and demanding a change.

Ad

They’re hoping it will lead to a town hall with DTE and its customers -- many of whom have lost faith in the utility.

Read: Michigan AG calls on DTE, Consumers to automatically credit customers amid power outages