3 men found fatally shot in Jackson County

MSP, Jackson Police Department, sheriff’s office investigating

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

GRASS LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Authorities in Jackson County are investigating the death of three men after their bodies were found Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the bodies were found by Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies and Michigan State Police troopers in a home on Fishville Road, near Sharonville State Wildlife Management Area.

Police said the victims -- an 80-year-old man and two 70-year-old men -- were shot to death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 517-768-7931 or Mid-Michigan Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

Dane is a producer and media enthusiast. He previously worked freelance video production and writing jobs in Michigan, Georgia and Massachusetts. Dane graduated from the Specs Howard School of Media Arts.

