Police search for man after 3 people fatally shot at Jackson County home

JACKSON, Mich. – Police are searching for a 43-year-old man in connection with the deaths of three people who were shot inside a home in Jackson County.

Deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police troopers were called at 5:50 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 22) to a home in the 4900 block of Fishville Road in Grass Lake Township.

Officials said they found three people inside the home had been shot and killed. They were identified as Delmar Eugene Fraley, 80; Edward John Kantzler, 70; and Michael George Pauli, 70.

Zacharie Scott Borton, 43, has been identified as a possible suspect in the case, according to authorities. Borton was staying at the home where the men were shot, but now he’s missing, police said.

Kantzler’s 2006 Ford Explorer was stolen from the home, and police believe Borton is driving it, according to officials. It has Michigan license plate “EDH 1595.”

Borton is currently wanted by Grand Rapids police for felonious assault and discharging a firearm into a building, authorities said.

Anyone who sees Borton or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. He is considered armed and dangerous, so residents should not approach him.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 517-768-7931 or Mid-Michigan Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867.