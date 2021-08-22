After skipping 2020 due to pandemic, Woodward Dream Cruise returns to Metro Detroit

After missing 2020 due to the pandemic, Woodward Dream Cruise returns to Metro Detroit

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – People from all over came to Metro Detroit to watch -- or drive -- their cars in the Woodward Dream Cruise. It was cancelled last year because of COVID, but this year many said it’s bigger, it’s better and it’s back.

“I love it. I’m into cars and I love cars,” said Jerry Atto.

Sitting on Woodward Avenue, watching the cars drive by during the Woodward Dream Cruise, that’s the perfect Saturday night for Jerry and Sarah Atto.

“I think it’s great. We try to get out here every year,” said Jerry Atto.

They were forced to miss last year because the annual event was cancelled due to COVID. Now it’s back and in full drive and they’re able to see their favorite cars -- life couldn’t be better.

“I really like that blue car there, but I like the Camaro,” said Sarah Atto.

There were old classic cars and even new and fast ones

“There were some Lamborghinis out here, I saw a McLaren that I like. It was pretty nice and a lot of the older cars, I really admired,” said William Claypool in his 2016 Corvette Z06.

William Claypool brought out his 2016 Corvette to the Dream Cruise.

“I just love Corvettes. It’s my dream car,” Claypool said. “I always wanted one since I was a child.”

But many were captured by a memorial dedicated to former Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon, who lost his battle to COVID December 2020.

