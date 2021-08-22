Detroit police seek teen girl missing for days

DETROIT – Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl named Tasharie Givantt who was last seen in the 2200 block of Prince Hall Drive in Detroit.

She left the location Wednesday, Aug. 18 at around 5:30 p.m. and has not returned since then.

Givantt is known to frequent the area of the Martine Luther King Homes and McDonald Square Apartments, according to police.

She was last seen wearing a black sundress with no sleeves and black flip flops.

She is described as Black, 4 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown eyes. She has a mole on the right side of the neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

