Plymouth-Canton Community Schools requiring face masks indoors

ADVANCE FOR USE THURSDAY, AUG. 26, 2021 AND THEREAFTER - A a summer school student wears a protective mask while listening to instruction, at the E.N. White School in Holyoke, Mass., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Schools across the U.S. are about to start a new year amid a flood of federal money larger than they've ever seen before, an infusion of pandemic relief aid that is four times the amount the U.S. Department of Education sends to K-12 schools in a typical year. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Face masks will be required to be worn inside all Plymouth-Canton Community Schools district buildings until at least Oct. 31, 2021.

The district announced Tuesday that beginning Thursday, Aug. 26, it will require all students, staff, volunteers and visitors in Pre-K through 12th grade and post-secondary programs to wear masks, while indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

“Consistent with the layered strategies shared in our Mitigation Plans regarding the consideration of a district mask mandate while in high levels of community transmission, beginning Thursday, August 26, P-CCS will require all students, staff, volunteers and visitors in Pre-K through 12th grade and Post-secondary programs to wear masks, while indoors, regardless of vaccination status. These requirements will remain in effect through October 31, 2021, while we evaluate school, community, and county transmission data and trends every two weeks to inform decisions moving forward,” reads the updated mitigation guidelines from the district.

Ad

Related: Parents spar over masks at Utica Community Schools

You can see the district’s entire back to school guide on their website here.

Related: School mask, vaccine mandates supported in US: AP-NORC poll

Michigan health officials have recommended universal mask wearing for all students and school staff in the fall as COVID-19 cases trend upward once again, in line with guidance from the CDC. The state is not planning to issue a mask mandate at schools, however.

Ad

Read more: Michigan schools receive updated COVID guidance for return to in-person learning

Individual school districts have been left to decide if masks should be mandated or not at their schools. Several Michigan districts have announced plans to require masks at their schools.

We’re keeping track of which Michigan school districts and colleges are requiring face masks this fall -- see the list here, or check it out below.

Ad

More: COVID in Michigan news