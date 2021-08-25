All private, public school students in Oakland County required to wear masks

PONTIAC, Mich. – The Oakland County Health Division issued an emergency health order Tuesday that requires all students and staff to wear masks when they return to school.

The new order impacts public, private and charter schools regardless of vaccination status.

The state had said it was up to each district and municipalities to chose their own course in regards to masks.

Parents discussed the pros and cons of the new order at a multiple-school meet up in Clawson Tuesday night.

The order mandates all students Pre-K through 12 have to be masked inside the school until community transmission for Oakland County is categorized as “moderate” by the CDC for at least 14 days.

