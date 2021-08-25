Tracking Metro Detroit power outages: More than 30K DTE Energy customers without power

DETROIT – More than 30,000 DTE Energy customers were without power Wednesday morning after a small band of storms rolled through overnight.

As of 6:44 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, DTE Energy reports that 30,544 customers were without power. The outages are widespread across Metro Detroit, with some of the largest clusters in Algonac and surrounding Union Lake.

Click here to see the DTE Energy Outage Map.

Officials say more than 550 crews were in the field working to restore power at that time.

A heat advisory has been issued for several southeastern Michigan counties on Wednesday afternoon, as heat indices are expected to near -- or exceed -- 100 degrees. Click here to see the latest forecast for Metro Detroit.

