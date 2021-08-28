3 arrested in connection with Dearborn shooting that injured man

The Dearborn Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance and calling on any witness to come forward and speak with investigators.

DETROIT – Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday at around 2 a.m. in the 25000 block of Michigan Avenue in Dearborn.

One person was injured in the shooting. When police arrived to the scene of the shooting they found a 42-year-old man who was shot. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to Beaumont Oakwood where he is being treated for his injuries.

Three people were arrested in connection to the shooting. The Dearborn Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance and calling on any witness to come forward and speak with investigators.

“Due to the quick actions of our officers, all parties were apprehended quickly. Our investigators are seeking charges on all involved and will be forwarding a request to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office,” said Dearborn Police Chief, Ronald Haddad.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s tip line at 313-943-3012 or Crime Stoppers by dialing 1-800-SPEAK-UP