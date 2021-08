DETROIT – Police said two people, including a 2-year-old, have been shot Friday night on Detroit’s west side.

Officials said the child is in critical condition after being shot in the 15000 block of Littlefield Street. The other victim, age 31, is in temporary serious condition.

Police are searching for the suspect.

Stay with Local 4/ClickOnDetroit as more information becomes available.

More: Detroit crime news