23-year-old fatally shot during argument on Detroit’s east side

Police seek suspected gunman.

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Detroit police investigating a fatal shooting on Aug. 29, 2021.
Detroit police investigating a fatal shooting on Aug. 29, 2021. (WDIV)

DETROIT – A 23-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon on Detroit’s east side.

According to authorities, it happened just before 4 p.m. near the intersection of Fairview Street and Olga Avenue. Police said the man started shooting at another man during an argument and the other man returned fire, killing the 23-year-old.

Police said the suspected gunman fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

Dane is a producer and media enthusiast. He previously worked freelance video production and writing jobs in Michigan, Georgia and Massachusetts. Dane graduated from the Specs Howard School of Media Arts.

