Dearborn Heights man disappears underwater while swimming from boat in Lake Erie

A Dearborn Heights man disappeared underwater while swimming in Lake Erie this weekend and still hasn’t been found, officials said.

Monroe County officials received a call at 6:44 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 29) about a missing swimmer about three-quarters of a mile off shore from Sterling State Park in Lake Erie.

Witnesses said the 59-year-old Dearborn Heights man went into the water to swim from the boat he was on, but never resurfaced.

Firefighters from Frenchtown Township requested help from the U.S. Coast Guard and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office dive team. Officials were forced to suspend the search shortly afterward due to severe weather and dangerous lake conditions, they said.

The search continued Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Monroe County officials at 734-243-7070.