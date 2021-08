A suspected gunman surrendered to Detroit police in connection with a fatal shooting on the city's east side.

DETROIT – A suspected gunman turned himself in to police Sunday in connection with the death of a 23-year-old man.

According to authorities, the victim was shot to death near the intersection of Queen Street and Saratoga Avenue.

Further details were not released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

