18-year-old woman murdered in Dearborn; police search for teenage suspect

DEARBORN, Mich. – Dearborn police are searching for a teenager in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old woman over the weekend.

Officials were called around 8 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 29) to the 20000 block of Michigan Avenue. When they arrived, police said they found an 18-year-old woman had been shot.

The woman was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, where she died from her injuries, according to authorities.

Dearborn police have named Antonio Lavelle Sims, 17, a suspect in the case. They believe Sims shot the woman after a physical altercation.

He is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, police said. He fled the scene and is believed to still be in the Detroit area.

“We will leave no stone unturned and will utilize all available resources to solve this heinous crime,” Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the young victim’s family and friends. I urge the community to speak out and help us bring the person responsible to justice.”

Police said he should be considered armed and “extremely dangerous.”