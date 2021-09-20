Teen charged with first-degree murder in fatal shooting of 18-year-old woman in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – A teenager has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old woman in Dearborn, police said.

Officials were called around 8 p.m. Aug. 29 to the 20000 block of Michigan Avenue. When they arrived, police said they found an 18-year-old woman had been shot.

The woman was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, where she died from her injuries, according to authorities.

Dearborn police said Antonio Lavelle Sims, 17, was arrested Friday (Sept. 17) and charged with one count of first-degree murder and two felony firearm violations.

They believe Sims shot the woman after a physical altercation.

“Our officers worked tirelessly on this investigation,” Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said. “With their efforts, combined with the cooperation of our regional partners and community, this dangerous individual is off the streets.”

Sims was arraigned at 19th District Court and is being held on $1 million bond, cash or surety. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 1.