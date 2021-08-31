Dearborn police seek ‘extremely dangerous’ suspect linked to murder of 31-year-old man

DEARBORN, Mich. – Dearborn police are searching for an “extremely dangerous” suspect linked to the weekend murder of a 31-year-old man.

Officers said they were called around 8:30 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 29) to the 5000 bloc of Heather Drive for a report of a shooting.

Police found a 31-year-old man had been shot several times, according to authorities. He was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Investigators said the man got into a verbal and physical altercation with Ronald Deshawn Yharbrough, 24.

“We will use all available resources, including our state and federal partners, to bring this case to a close,” Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family. I urge the community to speak out and help us locate the person responsible and bring him to justice.”

Yharbrough fled the scene after the shooting, authorities said. He is described as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 210 pounds.

Yharbrough is known to frequent Detroit and Inkster, police said. He is considered armed and “extremely dangerous.”