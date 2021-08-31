Utica police ask witnesses to come forward after man accused of peeping inside teen’s fitting room at Plato’s Closet

UTICA, Mich. – Police are looking for anyone who may have seen a man who is accused of using a cell phone to look into a teenager’s fitting room at a clothing store.

Utica police on Monday arrested Kristopher Joseph Murray, 38, who is accused of sliding a cellphone under the door of a changing room to look at a teenage girl who was trying on clothes at Plato’s Closet on Hall Road.

The teen caught the man and he was arrested. However, detectives are looking for anyone who saw the man in the parking lot to help with their investigation.

“There’s some indication that he may have concealed the phone in his car, switched the phones out from the one he had in his hand,” Utica police Detective Sgt. Greg Morabito said of Murray.

Witnesses can contact detectives at 586-731-2345.

Utica police said Murray will be charged with surveilling an unclothed person. The 38-year-old man was reportedly already on probation for a similar incident at Somerset Mall in 2020.

