Utica police: Man arrested, accused of using cellphone to peep inside teen’s fitting room at Plato’s Closet

UTICA, Mich. – A man is facing charges after he allegedly slid a cellphone underneath the door of the changing room, taking a photo of a teenage girl trying on clothes at Plato’s Closet on Hall Road in Utica.

Utica police Detective Sgt. Greg Morabito said Kristopher Joseph Murray was caught after the woman saw the phone, but what happened next is the part that’s still under investigation.

“There’s some indication that he may have concealed the phone in his car, switched the phones out from the one he had In his hand,” Morabito said. “He’ll be charged with surveilling an unclothed person.”

Authorities said this isn’t the first offense of this kind coming from the 38-year-old. He was already on probation for a similar incident at Somerset Mall in early 2020.

“Some people just don’t get it. You were caught once. It should be enough,” Morbito said.

The incident was a shock to customers like Glen Bryant and Yaminah Brown.

“He needs to be taken more seriously this time then,” Brown said.

“He needs to stay locked up,” Bryant said.

If you know anyone who may have been one of Murray’s victims, you can contact detectives at 586-731-2345.

