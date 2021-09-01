Grosse Ile Township Schools suspends general education transportation after sudden resignation of drivers

GROSSE ILE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The sudden resignation of two bus drivers has forced Grosse Ile Township Schools to eliminate general education transportation to start the year.

It has put parents in a bind, especially those with multiple kids in school.

Like many Grosse Ile Township parents, Jackie Hammonds was thrilled when the district sent a letter that transportation was back this year.

“When the second letter was received stating a couple of bus drivers resigned, it was a little disheartening because I knew I would have to go back to try to figure out how to get everybody to school on time as well as get myself to work on time,” she said.

For Hammonds -- who has seventh and fourth graders with split start times and works as a teacher -- it’s a challenge.

Over the summer, the school district hired two drivers and rehired three. But the two resignations left them with just enough for the required transportation for special education and career-technical programming.

