Grosse Ile Township Schools will not offer general education transportation until further notice

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Grosse Ile Township Schools announced on Thursday (Aug. 26) that they will not be able to offer general education transportation until a deal is made with an outside vendor.

The district will still provide transportation for special education and career-technical programming. The change comes after two bus drivers resign. The school has had difficulties finding new drivers.

“We are aware that our families have already made arrangements regarding the changing of the elementary bell schedule. It is also likely that an outside transportation company is also experiencing bus driver shortages and the tiered elementary schedule increases the likelihood that those companies will be able to service the district,” a statement read.

The elementary school bell schedule is as follows:

The district is working on securing transportation services from an outside vendor, according to the statement. The school could not provide a date that transportation services will return.

