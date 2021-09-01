Man charged in fatal hit-and-run that killed 4-year-old in Detroit

DETROIT – A 47-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run incident that killed a 4-year-old boy last week in Detroit.

Wayne County prosecutors charged Abdull Kareem McKinnon, of Detroit, with one count of failure to stop at scene of an accident causing serious impairment or death and one count of driving while license suspended, revoked or denied.

He was arraigned on Monday, given a $75,000 personal bond and ordered not to drive.

Prosecutors said at about 8:38 p.m. on Aug. 25, police were dispatched to a gas station in the 11620 block of East Seven Mile Road to a crash. Officers observed the Detroit Fire Department at the scene with 4-year-old Dylan Watts, who was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said McKinnon allegedly ran over the child before fleeing the scene. He turned himself in to police two hours later.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 16, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Sept. 23.