Plymouth Square Apartments repaired after residents reach out to Help Me Hank for assistance

Help Me Hank gets results for tenants living in unsafe conditions after fire

DETROIT – Seniors were living in unsafe conditions after a fire damaged at the Plymouth Square Apartments building on Detroit’s west side until Local 4′s Consumer Investigator Hank Winchester went to the apartment’s management to get things fixed.

It has been more than three months since the fire forced some tenants to live without walls or carpet at the apartment complex. On Wednesday (Sept. 1) people finally got to move back into their renovated spaces.

There was new carpet, new drywall, and fresh paint making the space clean and safe. It was a big difference from when seniors first reached out to Local 4 and shared photos of the damage in their units.

When the seniors reached out they felt management was moving slowly and they felt management wasn’t doing enough to fix the issues. The manager on site didn’t offer much insight but the corporate offices for the building were very responsive.

They assured Local 4 that things would be moving quickly and that tenants would get whatever help was needed. Now the work has all been completed. The residents are thankful their homes are back in good shape.

