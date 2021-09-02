Michigan teacher facing 5 sex charges for August incident, officials say

MARYSVILLE, Mich. – A Michigan teacher is facing five sex charges and has been placed on administrative leave after an incident that happened last month, officials said.

Steven Michael Rogers, from Marysville High School, has been charged in connection with an incident that happened Aug. 17, according to authorities.

Rogers is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, distributing obscene matter to children, third-degree criminal sexual conduct -- force or coercion, and assault with intent to commit sexual penetration.

He pleaded not guilty Wednesday (Sept. 1).

Here is a letter to parents sent by the superintendent:

Dear Marysville Families and Staff,

As you know, the health, safety, and well-being of our students/staff is the District’s top priority. Therefore, in keeping with this ongoing commitment, it is with a heavy heart that I inform you that the District was notified by local authorities that criminal charges have been filed against one of our male high school teachers.

Upon learning of the above matter, I placed the teacher on administrative leave, pending full review of the situation and conclusion of the criminal process. During administrative leave, the teacher in question will not be on any school premises or involved in any activities with students/staff.

Furthermore, the District is also fully cooperating with law enforcement and is being guided by their directives relating to information that may or may not be released to the public and any additional steps we may need to take to ensure student/staff safety.

To be clear, the District will not be commenting on the case. Moreover, any information that is released involving the case will come from the St. Clair County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office or the Marysville Police Department.

Thank you for your time, grace, and understanding; together we are #1MARYSVILLE!

Sincerely,

Shawn K. Wightman, Ed.D.