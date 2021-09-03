Video: North Dakota murder suspect leads police on wild chase in Macomb County

Local 4 is getting a first look at dashcam video, which shows Macomb County deputies helping U.S. Marshalls track down a man wanted in North Dakota for killing his girlfriend.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service said Kamauri Siede Kennedy, 32, was wanted for federal and state parole violations, as well as the June 3, 2021, murder of Dominique Kelly.

Kelly’s body was found in the trunk of a burning car in Minot, North Dakota, according to authorities.

A warrant for Kennedy’s arrest was issued in July. The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force received information on Aug. 30 that Kennedy was in Detroit.

Officers spotted Kennedy’s vehicle in Mount Clemens and later noticed that another person was in the minivan.

The suspect drove through oncoming traffic. The chase continues for several miles, going through a school zone, a private parking lot and over a sidewalk.

It ends after 11 minutes when a Macomb County deputy pits the minivan and authorities move in for the arrest.

The passenger in the vehicle was also arrested.