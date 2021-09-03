Clear icon
64º

Local News

Video: North Dakota murder suspect leads police on wild chase in Macomb County

Kamauri Kennedy taken into custody

Kimberly Gill, Anchor

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

Tags: Macomb County, Murder Suspect, North Dakota, Police Chase, News, Local News, Local, Michigan, Michigan News, Kamauri Kennedy
Murder suspect leads deputies on wild chase in Macomb County
Murder suspect leads deputies on wild chase in Macomb County

Local 4 is getting a first look at dashcam video, which shows Macomb County deputies helping U.S. Marshalls track down a man wanted in North Dakota for killing his girlfriend.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service said Kamauri Siede Kennedy, 32, was wanted for federal and state parole violations, as well as the June 3, 2021, murder of Dominique Kelly.

Kelly’s body was found in the trunk of a burning car in Minot, North Dakota, according to authorities.

Previous: Man wanted for killing girlfriend, leaving her in burning car in North Dakota arrested in Warren

A warrant for Kennedy’s arrest was issued in July. The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force received information on Aug. 30 that Kennedy was in Detroit.

Officers spotted Kennedy’s vehicle in Mount Clemens and later noticed that another person was in the minivan.

The suspect drove through oncoming traffic. The chase continues for several miles, going through a school zone, a private parking lot and over a sidewalk.

It ends after 11 minutes when a Macomb County deputy pits the minivan and authorities move in for the arrest.

The passenger in the vehicle was also arrested.

Kamauri Siede Kennedy (Michigan Department of Corrections)

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Kimberly Gill joined the Local 4 News team in November 2014. She was named Personality of the Year in 2009 by the Ohio Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame. She’s also a two-time Emmy winner.

email

DeJanay Booth joined WDIV as a web producer in July 2020. She previously worked as a news reporter in New Mexico before moving back to Michigan.

email