Live stream: Virtual town hall held for Flat Rock residents impacted by gas leak

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A virtual town hall meeting is set to take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, for residents of Flat Rock as the investigation into a gas leak continues.

Inspectors believe an underground storage tank at the Ford Flat Rock assembly plant is the source of the gas leak.

The leak was discovered on Wednesday, Sept. 1. The company closed the pipe and said it thought the spill was contained to its property. The spill was not contained to the property.

Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans is hosting the virtual town hall on his Facebook page.

