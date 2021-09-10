Boil water notice lifted for city of Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. – A boil water notice issued for some Inkster residents last month has been lifted.

Inkster officials announced Friday that a boil water notice in place for part of Inkster has been lifted after water samples show no signs of bacteria. The affected area was located south of Michigan Avenue and west of Inkster Road.

The city issued a partial boil water notice on Aug. 28 after part of the city’s water supply experienced a drop in pressure, potentially causing bacteria contamination.

Ad

Officials say the water system has returned to normal levels as of Friday, and the system has been flushed.

More: Local news