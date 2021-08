Due to an unknown source causing the pressure reduction, bacterial contamination might have occurred in the water system.

INKSTER, Mich. – Inkster’s water supply system recently experienced a drop in pressure in the area south of Michigan Avenue and west of Inkster Road.

Measures are being taken to fix the issue. Residents in the area are advised not to drink the water without boiling it first.

