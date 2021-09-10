Mostly Cloudy icon
Local News

Detroit Police Department cracks down on drag racing, illegal car stunts

Thousands of vehicles impounded over summer

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

DETROIT – Cities across the country saw a dramatic spike in crime over summer -- that includes Detroit.

To fight back against this uptick, the Detroit Police Department are going after dangerous drivers on the streets -- and it’s working.

Detroit police chief James White updated the Board of Police Commissioners Friday on a summer-long focus of getting a handle on violent crime in the city.

A major focus is to stop drifting and drag racing on city streets. The crack down has resulted in thousands of citations written, but also has been key in getting illegal guns off the streets.

Over Labor Day Weekend, the Detroit Police Department had 117 traffic stops, 84, citations, 6 vehicles impounded, 11 felony arrests, six weapons seized and one stolen car.

For the 2021 summer, there were 2,345 traffic stops, 2,134 vehicles impounded and 97 weapons recovered.

White said there has been a 7% increase in homicides and a 8% rise in nonfatal shootings, but robberies are down 25%.

The department is still struggling with COVID and as of Friday, Sept. 10, White said there are 22 officers off with COVID symptoms, 12 more have tested positive and one young officer is on a ventilator, fighting for her life.

