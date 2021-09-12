Cloudy icon
Man fatally shot during argument at Detroit party store, police say

Investigation is ongoing

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Detroit Police Cruiser
Detroit Police Cruiser (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday afternoon outside a Detroit party store.

According to authorities, two men got into an argument in front of a liquor store located near the intersection of Seven Mile Road and Anglin Street, just west of Conant Street. Police said one man produced a gun and fired multiple shots, which killed the other man. The suspected gunman left the scene on foot.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

