COVID vaccine compliance battle brewing at Metro Detroit businesses

DETROIT – Many Metro Detroit businesses are struggling to deal with the new federal vaccine mandate issued by the Biden administration last week.

Revolting against vaccines is not new. It is part of the DNA of our global history, according to Dr. Mark Navin, medical ethicist with Oakland University and Beaumont Health.

“England in the middle 19th century was mandating smallpox vaccines for everyone in their country and there were riots. Government buildings were burnt down. They were thousands of people coming together and sort of threatening government public health officials. They even tried to take over Parliament at one point. Somewhere around a fifth of the seats in parliament were taken over by an anti-vaccine party,” said Dr. Navin.

And in fact Dr. Navin believes opt-outs or exemptions whether medical or religious are a necessary relief valve to keep the pressure cooker that is the battle over vaccine mandates from blowing the lid off the so-called political and social pot.

“I want everyone vaccinated but I would rather have almost everyone vaccinated and a few people opting out than trying to force everyone to get vaccinated and heightening the political polarization and political conflict about that,” said Dr. Navin.

The vaccine mandates working their way into law are a Human Resources nightmare according to Human Resources expert, Debi Ritter, benefits specialist for UHY Consultants.

“It’s very difficult on the HR team, I think HR teams could be very polarized within their own team on the subject, based on people’s beliefs, or how they’re being influenced or what they’re listening to,” said Ritter.

