Search warrants reveal scope of Detroit city hall raid

DETROIT – What crimes was the FBI investigating when agents raided the Detroit city council offices of Janeé Ayers and Scott Benson?

Local 4 News now has the answer to that question.

In search warrant documents obtained through FOIA by Robert Davis, it shows the federal government is looking at Ayers and Bendin for the same things -- Bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds, extortion or attempted extortion, mail and wire fraud as well as conspiracy to commit these crimes.

The feds detail a lengthy list of items which they were entitled to take including items pertaining not just to city business but campaign finance.

Further, the property receipts of what agents took includes numerous thumb drives, multiple towing documents and a variety of emails and documents both whole and shredded.

Attorney Steve Fishman, who has been retained by Benson, was not impressed by the document released Tuesday.

“The further you look, the less you see,” Fishman said.

