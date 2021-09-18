4 men caught on camera breaking into Southwest Detroit dispensary after partial collapse

Police in Detroit have released a new video of at least four men looting Stash Detroit on Sept. 12.

DETROIT – Police in Detroit have released a new video of at least four men breaking into Stash Detroit on Sept. 12.

At the time, the medical marijuana dispensary had major damage to the building and would be fully demolished two days later. Along with the video of the men, there are pictures of their faces and the clothes they were wearing.

The men were in violation of an emergency order, which closed off about sixth-tenths of a mile of Fort Street after an unexplained ground shifted nearly a week ago caused the road to buckle. Officials with DTE Energy and city of Detroit are still looking into what caused it.

Elected leaders rallied in the area Friday, asking if the problem cannot be identified and how can the city and DTE assure people they are not in danger.

