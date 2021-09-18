Woman killed in Birmingham pedestrian crash while crossing Woodward Avenue

The crash is not a hit-and-run and the vehicle responsible did stop afterward.

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – A woman in her late 30s was killed Friday in a Birmingham pedestrian crash that happened on Woodward Avenue, according to police.

Police say the woman was crossing Woodward Avenue when a vehicle hit her.

Local 4 News was told that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash although a test will be conducted as part of the investigation.

