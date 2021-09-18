Mostly Cloudy icon
66º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Woman killed in Birmingham pedestrian crash while crossing Woodward Avenue

Vehicle responsible stopped at scene of crash, police say

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: News, Oakland County, Metro Detroit, Birmingham, Woodward Avenue, Police, Police Lights, Pedestrian crash, Crash
The crash is not a hit-and-run and the vehicle responsible did stop afterward.
The crash is not a hit-and-run and the vehicle responsible did stop afterward. (Pexels stock image)

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – A woman in her late 30s was killed Friday in a Birmingham pedestrian crash that happened on Woodward Avenue, according to police.

The crash is not a hit-and-run and the vehicle responsible did stop afterward.

Police say the woman was crossing Woodward Avenue when a vehicle hit her.

Local 4 News was told that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash although a test will be conducted as part of the investigation.

Stay with Local 4 News and ClickOnDetroit as this story continues to develop.

Read more: Headlines from around Oakland County

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Natasha Dado is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit.

email

twitter