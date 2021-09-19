Motor City Pride returns after COVID hiatus

Between construction and COVID, Motor City Pride is back after 15 months.

DETROIT – Between construction and COVID, Motor City Pride is back after 15 months.

“I’m just happy to see people in person again honestly so it’s good,” said one attendee.

Unbridled joy, vibrant colors and elaborate outfits, Motor City Pride is back and bolder than ever.

“It’s my first event like this ever, we’ve been married three years, and the fact we got married in my lifetime I didn’t think that would happen,” said one couple.

About 40,000 people made their way through Hart Plaza over the two day festival, making it Michigan’s largest LGBTQ Pride event.

“I had people from Cleveland and Columbus because their Pride events were canceled so they had to join us,” said David Wait of Motor City Pride.

And there was no shortage of entertainment.

This is Jaliyah’s first Pride parade since identifying as pansexual.

“When I’m here I feel more myself, open and happy,” Jaliyah said.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist also took in the sights.

Over 50 companies and non-profits showed their support for equality.

The event was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

