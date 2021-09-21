Two 17-year-old boys killed, 2 more hurt when SUV crashes into boulder in Lenawee County

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two teenagers were killed and two others were injured Monday when an SUV traveling at a high speed went off he road and crashed into a boulder in Lenawee County, officials said.

The crash happened at 8:04 p.m. Monday (Sept. 20) on North Adrian Highway, north of M-52 in Franklin Township, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers said an SUV with four 17-year-old boys inside was heading south at a high speed on North Adrian Highway. It went off the roadway to the west and struck a large boulder in the front yard of a home, police said.

The SUV overturned several times and came to rest about 20 feet into a section of woods, according to authorities.

Officials said the two rear passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo with life-threatening injuries, police said. The front passenger was taken to University of Michigan Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries, they said.

North Adrian Highway was shut down for about six hours while troopers investigated the crash.

Neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to have been factors in the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call MSP at 734-242-3500.