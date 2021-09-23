Michigan Secretary of State launches first mobile office

DETROIT – The Michigan Secretary of State is launching its first mobile office.

Jocelyn Benson announced Wednesday she is launching a mobile office next month with the intent to serve Michiganders with limited access to Secretary of State offices and the internet, including senior centers, homeless shelters, foster care facilities and other community organizations.

Benson’s office said the new Secretary of State Mobile Office will travel to and operate out of the lobbies and gathering places of partner organizations to offer the “vast majority of Secretary of State services,” including processing driver’s license and state ID applications, corrections and renewals, disability parking placard applications, renewals and replacements, and vehicle title and registration transactions.

Ad

The mobile office will be based in southeast Michigan to serve the state’s most populous region. However, Benson’s office said funds have been requested from the state legislature for additional mobile offices to serve residents in other urban and rural regions of the state.

“In addition to our expanded online services, new self-service machines and convenient scheduled and walk-up in-person services, the mobile office will go even further to make government work for all Michiganders,” said Benson. “It is another way we are making our services convenient and accessible for all Michiganders by bringing them directly to senior centers and other underserved communities.”

Related: Michigan Secretary of State expanding branch hours to help clear backlog