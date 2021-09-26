Vehicle of woman missing since May found in St. Clair River with unidentified body inside

Officials with the St. Clair Sheriff's Office along the St. Clair River on Sept. 25, 2021.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – The vehicle belonging to a woman woman who has been missing since May was recovered Saturday from the St. Clair River.

According to authorities, the 2011 Ford Edge was found with a body inside, but the body has not been identified.

Original Story: Search underway for 84-year-old St. Clair County woman missing since May 4

Police said a volunteer diving group used SONAR to locate the vehicle after the family of Nadine Moses reached out to the group. Adventures with a Purpose, based in Oregon, claims they’ve located a dozen missing people over the past year.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team attached cables to the vehicle, which was removed from the water.

St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King said his department will be working with the county Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the body.

Ad

Moses went missing May 4 and a large search was conducted in connection with multiple law enforcement agencies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office at 810-985-8115.

MORE: Missing in Michigan -- missing persons reports