Body of missing 84-year-old woman recovered from St. Clair River, family says

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – It’s been a rough few months for the family of Nadine Moses. Everyday since May 2020, they’ve been asking for answers and now they have them.

“They’re missing their mom, their grandmother, sister for five months now and knowing nothing,” said Doug Bishop, with Adventures with Purpose.

Bishop said he wanted to help.

“We specialize in Underwater Searches Sonar,” Bishop said. “We have an uncanny ability to detect vehicles under water using our advanced sonar systems.”

Bishop and Carson McMaster are a part of an volunteer organization called Adventures with Purpose. They travel nationwide to search for missing family members.

“The national conversation in regard to missing people, it’s a big topic,” Bishop said. “So when somebody goes missing in their area, people are always reaching out to us.”

And that’s what happened with 84-year old Nadine Moses, who disappeared back in May in St. Clair County.

For months, officials with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office and her family searched for her. The missing piece to the puzzle was found Saturday.

“We put two of our advance sonar boats in the water. We were planning on doing a 6-mile search of the St. Clair and 20 minutes into our searching, we identified a target that we suspected was a vehicle,” said Bishop.

That’s when they called the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.

“It was in fact Nadine Moses’ car. There was a body inside of the car and right now, we’re waiting on positive identification, working with the Medical Examiner’s Office,” said St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office at 810-985-8115.

Todd Moses, Nadine’s son released the following statement Saturday evening:

“As you are aware, my mother and her vehicle were located earlier today in the St. Clair River near Marine City. As this brings sadness to the reality of loss to the family, it also brings closure to the mystery of her whereabouts. We have been so thankful for the many hours of searching that the St. Clair Sheriff’s Office has completed and also for the volunteer search group, Adventure’s with Purpose, for making today’s discovery. These two organizations worked hand-in-hand with the recovery of my mother and her vehicle from the water once the location was learned.” Todd Moses

“What’s important is now is that because we gave them those answers, they can begin that healing process,” said Carson McMaster with Adventures with Purpose.

