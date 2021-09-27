Partly Cloudy icon
Detroit police: Boy found alone on west side now reunited with parents

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

DETROIT – Detroit police said a boy who was found wandering alone Monday morning near Huntington Road and Santa Maria Street has been reunited with his parents.

The young boy, who was believed to be 3 or 4 years old, was found about 9:40 a.m. Police said they were looking for his parents or guardians, then released an update Monday afternoon saying the boy was reunited with his parents.

“Thank you to the officers and community for working together to get this child home safely,” reads a statement from police.

